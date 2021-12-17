I-Team

'I have a lot of hope': In an interview, Gov. Roy Cooper talks NC's future, and his own

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'I have a lot of hope': Gov. Cooper aiming high for NC's future

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper told ABC11 that he's never been more optimistic about North Carolina's future as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a one-on-one interview at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, the governor offered a greatest-hits recap of the year, including major jobs announcements from Apple and Toyota worth more than $2 billion combined.

"I have a lot of hope because we are coming out of this pandemic," Cooper said. "It's still frustratingly gnawing at us as we continue to have sickness and death, but we have the way out with vaccines, and I'm optimistic about next year, and I'm looking forward to it."



Politically, the governor for the first time in office actually signed a comprehensive state budget after months of negotiations with the Republican-led General Assembly.

In another bipartisan achievement, North Carolina codified Cooper's clean energy ambitions in a major overhaul of how utilities will reduce carbon emissions in the future.

The wide-ranging conversation covered topics such as jobs, pandemic restrictions, the state's urban and rural divide, plus the governor's new role as Chair of the Democratic Governor's Association. Cooper, who cannot run for a third term as governor, was noncommittal about seeking higher office.

"Regardless of what I do, my main job is to be governor of this state, and I have done that for almost five years," Cooper said. "I will do that for three-plus years I have remaining on my term, and I'm going to work to be more effective than ever."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighncnew businessexclusivestate politicsgovernordemocratsroy cooperi teamcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Church attendance remains low since pandemic began
9/11 hero reunites with family of flight attendant on hijacked flight
NC braces for the spread of rapidly moving Omicron variant
Durham residents demand action as deadline to vacate homes looms
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News