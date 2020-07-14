Raleigh City Council appoints first African American woman to fill council seat vacated after sexual misconduct allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council announced Tuesday that it has filled the District D seat that has been vacant since former member Saige Martin stepped down amid accusations of sexual misconduct.
Tuesday, the Council named Stormie Denise Forte to fill the seat.
Forte is a Raleigh lawyer with a specialty in family law.
During the meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin said Forte will be the first African American woman to serve on the Raleigh City Council.
The next Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.
On Monday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she will not pursue charges against Martin, citing insufficient evidence from attempts to talk with accusers.
Martin resigned from the city council in June following allegations published by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. Four men accused Martin of sexual misconduct in the newspaper's article; two claimed that he sexually assaulted them.
