Saint Augustine's University clears tuition balances for spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters

St. Augustine's received large financial gift

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All Saint Augustine's University student account balances for spring, summer and fall 2021 will be cleared to reflect a zero-balance owed.

The university announced Monday that students will not carry a balance for 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters after all federal, state and private awards have been considered.

"We are pleased to offer this timely support to our students," said Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, President of Saint Augustine's University. "At Saint Augustine's University, we are committed to delivering on our promise to be one of the nation's best universities for personalized education, student life and affordability."

How to watch Our America: The HBCU Experience on ABC11

Upon completion of FAFSA applications and Fall 2021 registration, the spring, summer and fall charges will have a zero balance.

"I come from a low income, single-parent household and I am a first-generation high school graduate and first-generation college student," said McKenzie Estep, a rising senior at Saint Augustine's University. "This type of support brings me one step closer to reaching my dream of starting a career with less debt and becoming financially stable."

School officials said students will still be eligible for financial aid.

