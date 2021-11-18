salvation army

Salvation Army needs donations and volunteers this holiday

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army has a lot of programs this season. It needs help with donations for thanksgiving baskets, and volunteers to help ring the bells.

"Just seeing the smile on children's faces, just making a person smile," said David Deaton. This is one of the many reasons Deaton gets his robe, bucket and bell every year.

"I would always remember it on Hillsborough Street; I'll never forget they were always ringing the bell it was amazing." Deaton said.

It's this type of tradition leaders with the Salvation Army want to continue with all families. Thomas Harrison said more volunteers are needed to help this holiday.

"We need hundreds because we spread out all throughout Wake County," Harrison said.

Anyone who needs community service hours or just wants to give back can do it.

"You can play Christmas carols you can sing Christmas carols you can do a family group you can do it with church," said Harrison.

The money raised goes to other programs, like its Thanksgiving baskets, which at the moment also need donations

"We are at about 50% of what we did last year and we want to exceed it, because we can give out as many meals--people are calling everyday. They need help this time of the year," Harrison said.

The Salvation Army hopes to feed more than 300 families this year. Volunteers can ring the bell, donate money, or pack up food. There is always a way to get involved.

"They really need more and more. Families are in dire need at the moment, " said Deaton.

