Sampson County deputy fatally shoots 'armed suspect' during traffic stop, officials say

SALEMBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sampson County sheriff's deputy fatally shot an "armed suspect" during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 1:10 p.m. along Laurel Lake Road at the intersection of Lakewood School Road.

Authorities said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a pickup truck -- that's when they encountered an armed suspect which led to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said life-saving measures were attempted on the suspect, however, they died at the scene.

The identities of the victim and deputy have not been released.

As protocol, the fatal shooting is now being investigated by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

