navy

World War II veteran gets 95th birthday surprise from 3 Navy sailors at Chapel Hill home

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Samuel Greco had a special surprise when three sailors arrived at his home to help celebrate his 95th birthday and Navy service.

The sailors, assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina, honored the WWII Navy veteran by singing "Anchors Aweigh" and "Happy Birthday" in the front yard of his Chapel Hill home.

Greco served in the Navy more than 70 years ago aboard the USS Saratoga, part of the Pacific Fleet in WWII.

Raleigh World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday by checking item off bucket list

Navy Chief Petty Officer Noel Perry, Petty Officer First Class Sheba Kanjelkheir and Petty Officer First Class Anthony Augustine also presented Greco with a command coin and baseball cap on behalf of NTAG Carolina.

The sailors said they enjoy honoring those who have served in the armed forces and building relationships between service members and local communities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychapel hillncchapel hill newsbirthdaynavymilitaryfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NAVY
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
NC woman, 1 of 2 crew members, killed in aircraft crash in Ala.
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
Raleigh native becomes historian of 'Old Ironsides'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
Legal challenges likely as votes still being counted
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
'Mask mouth'? Your body may be telling you something
EXIT POLLS: Who voted for Trump, Biden in NC
Triangle voters react to NC's unpredictable Election Day results
Hundreds march in downtown Durham 'Count Every Vote' rally
Show More
NC 2020 live presidential election results
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
More TOP STORIES News