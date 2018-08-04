CAR CRASH

Sanford man dies after crashing car into tree, authorities say

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man died Friday night when his gold Mercury went off the road and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

James Matthew Knight, 25, of Sanford, was killed during the accident on Center Church Road at Wilmouth Road, said Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and caused authorities to close Center Church Road at the time.

Knight was the only one in the car.

Investigators said excessive speed is to blame for the accident. It is not clear whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

Highway Patrol also said the weather did not seem to be a factor in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcar crashSanfordLee County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Durham high-speed chase ends in crash overnight
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
3 dead in single-car crash in Harnett County
1 dead in first of two wrecks on stretch of I-85 southbound in Durham
More car crash
Top Stories
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Legislature votes to override Gov. Cooper's vetoes
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Rescue crews save Raleigh worker who fell two stories
Fayetteville woman killed boyfriend with car during dispute, police say
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Show More
Amish man offers horse and buggy 'Uber' ride service in Michigan
Durham high-speed chase ends in crash overnight
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Frustration builds as police stay mum on Mollie Tibbetts case
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina begins
More News