Search warrant: Man told mother to take grandchildren to pool before killing wife, then himself in Brier Creek

The 911 call has been released in the Brier Creek shooting. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Search warrants released Wednesday reveal new information about a Fourth of July murder-suicide in Brier Creek.

Police said 34-year-old Nicholas Talarico shot and killed his wife, Ashley, on July 4, before turning the gun on himself.

Search warrants show Nicholas called his mother earlier that day and asked his mother to take her grandchildren to the pool.

Two people are dead following a Fourth of July murder-suicide.



When she returned, she couldn't find Nicholas or Ashley. That's when she went upstairs and found Nicholas dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She called police around 4:30 p.m.

A woman who worked for the couple told ABC11 at the time that they had two young boys.

