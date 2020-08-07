abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: Healthcare provider helps people even when off the clock

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Semaj Owens works in the mental health care field at Daymark Recovery Services in Henderson.

"He's a health care provider; he provides for the sick and the unsick," one of Semaj's friends said. "And in the meanwhile, he's taking time out to take care for other people, people outside his job and his grandparents."

Semaj cares for his older grandparents before work every morning.

"Outstanding," said Semaj's pastor. "A man of character, a man of integrity, a hard worker, a committed young man."

