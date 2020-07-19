Share Your Heroes: 2020 graduate, Food Lion cashier Joyce Williams is a 'superhero' to her family

abc11 together

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Joyce Williams is a 2020 graduate of Franklinton High School. In the fall, she plans to study nursing at UNC-Greensboro.

Her little sister Stephanie nominated her.

"My sister Joyce, my superhero. She donates blood," the 9-year-old bragged.

Joyce is a volunteer with the Special Olympics and at her church's food pantry Harvest of Love.

"She always came in with a smile," said pantry coordinator Laura Thomas, "And she still does, and she's always willing to work wherever needed."

"Technically, Joyce is my cousin, but to me she's always been like a sister to me," said Taneisha Person.

Share Your Heroes: This Raleigh 9-year-old spends every day at church distributing food to families in need due to COVID-19

Michaela Williams, no relation, but Joyce's best friend since the fifth grade said, "She's definitely the type of person that can walk into your life and change it for the better."

Joyce has continued working through the pandemic as a cashier at Food Lion. Her manager, Gina Betts boasts of Joyce, saying, "Joyce Williams is an exceptional associate that we are honored to have serve on the team at Food Lion 1421.

