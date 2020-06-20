abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: This Raleigh 9-year-old spends every day at church distributing food to families in need due to COVID-19

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Logan Thomas is proof that no matter one's age, a hero can be found.

"There's no rule that says you have to be an adult to be a role model. In his own right, Logan is a role model for all of us," Justice Michael Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court said. "Logan is a real treasure in our society. He may only be nine years old, but Logan is wise beyond his years and he already knows that he is a force for good."

SHARE YOUR HERO HERE

Since schools closed, Logan has spent every day at his church, Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh, passing out food to those in need.

Share your heroes: FedEx driver Andre Peterson works tirelessly through COVID-19 pandemic to deliver what people need

"It does me joy to know he has a servant's heart," said Pastor Bonita Mayberry said. "And the thing about it is he's not forced to do it, that's what he wants to do. He wants to serve."

"Monday through Friday at 6:30, you're on the prayer line," Pastor Jeffrey Robinson said. "I can feel it. I do know the Word of God says a man should always pray. Dr. Logan, you're that guy. I appreciate you."

While in school, Logan was sure to make fellow students feel welcome when getting off the bus.

"He would even add his own pizazz, he would give them a high five or a fist bump," Leesville Road Middle School assistant principal Kelly Ward said.

Share your heroes: Durham Costco janitor Konstantinos Gkoulioumis 'goes above and beyond' to protect people amid COVID-19

Logan would even assist in the cafeteria during the morning.

"He would walk up and down the aisle and speak to everyone. He clearly never met a stranger," Ward added. "He would ask to do the morning announcements so he could wish everyone a great day in case he missed someone that morning."

"It is already difficult to be a young person. It is already difficult to be out of school," Mo Johnson, Director of Garner Road Community Center. "It is even more difficult to understand the needs of others and Logan at an early age has mastered this concept."

Share Your Heroes: Clinton volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver puts family, friends first
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncraleighreligioncharitycoronavirusabc11 togetherraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake County animal shelter in need of foster homes for dogs
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle
High School grad asks deputy to be 'honorary dad' for graduation
USDA Farmers to Families provides fresh food during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
LATEST: 4th straight record high of 871 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Successful Fayetteville job expo highlights black businesses
RPD chief 'concerned' by footage of demonstrators' arrests
Cooper signs bill temporarily waiving road test for teen drivers
So-Ca Raleigh donating all proceeds on reopening day this Juneteenth
Juneteenth events happening in Raleigh, Durham
Show More
No ruling in Ace Speedway reopening, order to remain in place
NC legislators repost debunked mask infection claim
Robitussin, Dimetapp recalled over issue with dosage cups
Watch out for security company upgrade scam
Wake County animal shelter in need of foster homes for dogs
More TOP STORIES News