One injury reported after storm, heavy rains topple tree onto family's home in Sanford

Storms that moved across North Carolina Friday morning are now blamed for bringing down a tree and destroying a house in Sanford.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms that moved across North Carolina Friday morning are now blamed for bringing down a tree and destroying a house in Sanford.

The Sanford Fire Department said at least one person was injured by the debris from the storm. The injured person was taken to the hospital but the injuries didn't appear to be serious.

Fire officials didn't say how many people were inside when the tree fell onto the house which is located in the 700 block of Third Street.

Lightning from the storm is also blamed in a house fire sparked by lightning in Wake County. The fire destroyed part of a townhome and everyone was able to evacuate safely from the nearby homes.