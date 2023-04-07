Lightning strike sparks fire at Wake County home, destroys roof

Firefighters believe the house was hit by lightning on the roof. No one was injured.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A lightning strike caused a home to catch fire in Wake County, according to the Garner Fire Chief.

The call came in to firefighters at 7:10 a.m. for a home on Misty Pine Drive.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control. There was no sprinkler system inside the home.

People were inside the home at the time of the lightning strike, but were able to get out safely.

