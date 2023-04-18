"Y'all put a hole in this father's heart right here, sure enough have," Shanquella's father said. "I don't know if God going to be able to mend it."

Shanquella Robinson's father speaks for 1st time in months about her death in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Speaking for the first time in months, Shanquella Robinson's father said he is trying to move on while still dealing with the deep grief from the loss of his daughter.

"She will be at peace once the United States Department or who else involved, the higher-ups, got to do something with this case, to make it happen," Bernard Robinson said. "Then she will be at peace."

According to local ABC affiliate WSOC, he spoke Monday at Beatties Ford Memorial Garden in Charlotte. That's Shanquella's finally resting place; her headstone has her nickname, "Boss Lady," engraved on it for all to see.

Robinson spent about 20 minutes answering questions, including his response to U.S. Attorney's Office decision to not prosecute anyone for Shanquella's death.

"I'm frustrated about it to the utmost," Robinson said.

Robinson's death in October 2022 has been shrouded in confusion. The people she traveled to Mexico with said she died of alcohol poisoning. However, autopsy results told a different story: "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation."

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant in the case but have not identified the suspect.

"Y'all put a hole in this father's heart right here, sure enough have," Robinson said. "I don't know if God going to be able to mend it. Their life is moving along, walking around here like they enjoy life, but this father is struggling each and every day."