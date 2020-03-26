Careers

Sheetz bumps pay by $3, looks to hire 1,300 workers amid increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Some potentially good news for the thousands who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic -- convenience store chain Sheetz is looking to hire 1,300 new people to help respond to increased consumer demand.

The Pennsylvania-based chain is also temporarily increasing the hourly salary by $3 for its 17,000 workers.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. "This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time."

Sheetz said the pay raises will remain in effect through at least April 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersnccoronaviruscareersjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News