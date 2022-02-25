Fourth person charged in shooting death of son of Lizard Lick Towing owner

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fourth person has been charged in connection with the shooting death of the son of reality TV's Ronnie Shirley of Lizard Lick Towing.
Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said Friday that Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, of Garner, has been charged with obstructing justice in the investigation into the Feb. 17 death of 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley and the shooting of a 20-year-old female who is still in the hospital.
Jackson is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
"As Sheriff, I am extremely proud of the hard work, dedication, and commitment that I have witnessed over the past week, as our detectives have worked around the clock to arrest the individuals that were involved in the senseless murder of a young man and the life-changing injuries to a young lady in our community," Bizzell said. "Please keep both these families in your thoughts and prayers."
On Thursday, Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21 of Smithfield, was charged with accessory after the fact.
The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday, two juveniles were charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.
