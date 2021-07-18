'None of it's true': Wake sheriff sets record straight on rumors of investigation into office

The sheriff held a surprise briefing from his downtown Raleigh office to set the record straight on rumors of a federal investigation and an indictment that were allegedly supposed to come down Monday. As far as he knows, there is no wrongdoing in his office.
"There is no investigation that I know of. There is no federal investigation. There are no impending indictments that I know of, concerning money or forfeitures. None of it's true," Baker said. "We have no reason to believe that this office is facing any type of misconduct in any shape, form or fashion."
A legal representative for Baker's office said one of the rumors was that he "cleared his office" in anticipation of the investigation.
Prior to the conference, Baker said he spent hours pondering should he even respond to the false rumors but decided to address them "because of the damage these rumors could do."
Baker pointed to a list of commitments that sits behind him reading, "Integrity. Accountability. Transparency. Consistency." four values that he says he holds himself to as Wake County sheriff.
"I want to make sure that it is it clear, that this office, to my knowledge, is not under any investigation for any wrongdoing of any kind," Baker reiterated before opening the floor to questions.
Baker said he is unsure where the rumors stemmed from but believe them to be politically motivated considering he has dealt with similar rumors since he took office in 2018.
"There are some folks who are upset and are still upset, about the fact that I won the election in 2018," Baker said. "I can't sit here and say that is exactly what it is but one plus one equals two, for me"
He said he has not been in contact with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office since the rumors have surfaced.
Baker, a Raleigh native and 28-year retired law enforcement veteran, was sworn in as the 54th sheriff of Wake County in Dec, 2018. He joined the sheriff's office in 1991 under John H. Baker Jr., the first African-American sheriff in North Carolina.
