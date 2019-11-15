Now Open: Indie Goods American-Made Market in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Indie Goods American-Made Market is now open at 5609 Spring Court in Raleigh.
The market offers hundreds of brands and thousands of eco-friendly, sustainable, American-made products such as household items, activewear, and cosmetics.
Indie Goods offers free delivery in Raleigh for orders placed before 3 p.m. Founder Thad Beversdorf says the shop is an Amazon alternative, especially in Raleigh.
"So, no fees, no annual membership; you just hop online, order what you need, and you'll get it the same day," explained Indie Goods founder Thad Beversdorf.
"What we're trying to do is say 'hey, we're even better than Amazon in a convenience sense.' We're faster than them, not all over the country, but if you live in Raleigh, we're faster than Amazon, and we're providing you a better product and often times we're a better price," Beversdorf added.
Indie Goods offers a one-time $20 off coupon for purchases of $50 or more per household with code INDIE616 on checkout.
