abc11 troubleshooter

Slam this scam: The Social Security Administration is not calling you

By
It's a scam that has taken millions of dollars from consumers and now the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, designates today, Thursday, March 5, 2020 as National "Slam the Scam" Day, to raise public awareness of government imposter telephone scams across the United States.

The scam works when callers pretend to be government employees and mislead victims into providing personal information or making payments. The Federal Trade Commission reports victims lost nearly $153 million to government imposter scams in just 2019.

One scam call that is really catching people off guard is when the scammer pretends to be with the Social Security Administration. The caller will claim your social security number has been used to file taxes or apply for a credit card. In order to fix the situation, the caller needs you to confirm your social security number and other personal information.

The scammer will request immediate payment via gift cards, cash, wire transfers, or internet currency like Bitcoin. These calls are all scams and you shouldn't take any action if you get one of these calls except hang up.

EMBED More News Videos

An example of a social security scam call.



The Troubleshooter Takeaways to remember are don't be fooled by the caller ID. These scammers use technology to make it appear they are calling from the social security administration. Also no matter what the threat, hang up, do not give any personal information out.

"Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers," said Inspector General Ennis. "Tell your friends and family about these scams and report them to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls."

If you get one of these calls, you are encouraged to report it online here. IRS imposter scams can be reported to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and other government imposter scams to the Federal Trade Commission.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 troubleshootertroubleshootersocial securityscam
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
NC universities receive $165M to help with COVID-19 disruptions
Fraud scheme stole $2M from North Carolina seniors
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News