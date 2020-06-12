abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: Clinton volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver puts family, friends first

By
CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're around Clinton, North Carolina, you might run into Patrick McDougald.

He works three jobs--including as a part-time tow-truck operator and volunteer firefighter at Taylor's Bridge Fire Department.


"My husband is a hero in many ways," Patrick's wife Staci said. "Whenever he gets the call of duty he goes--without a doub--to save a life or just to help someone in need."

A friend of over a decade said that he has witnessed countless acts of selflessness from Patrick.

"He works hard to provide for his family. He makes me proud to be his mama," his mother said.

