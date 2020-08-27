Special Forces colonel acquitted of sexual assault charges in military trial

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Col. Kevin M. Russell was acquitted by a military court Thursday of all five charges he faced relating to sexual assault allegations.
The trial lasted three days and included testimony from Russell and his accuser.
The accuser, an Air Force reservist, took the stand Wednesday in Fort Bragg's second judiciary circuit court. She admitted to the court that she hung out with Russell, planned Russell's farewell party and had sexual relations with him several times after the alleged sexual assault.
The pair worked together at the U.S. Embassy.
On the stand, she claimed that on the night of June 5, 2015, Russell sexually assaulted her. She said she consumed two drinks purchased by Russell while out at a club. She insinuated that she felt like he had slipped something in her drink by recalling symptoms like floating, hazy and memory loss. She said those feelings were out of the ordinary because she regularly consumed copious amounts of alcohol. According to the victim, one of her last memories was leaving the club carrying fuchsia high heels. The next memory would be the alleged sexual assault.
Russell took the stand after the victim with an account that was much different. He insisted that she was not intoxicated. Instead, he said the victim was coherent and agreed to the sexual act because she walked into his bedroom and climbed in bed.
The jury, which consisted of seven colonels and one general, acquitted Russell on the charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and new details.
