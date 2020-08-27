fort bragg news

Special Forces colonel acquitted of sexual assault charges in military trial

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Col. Kevin M. Russell was acquitted by a military court Thursday of all five charges he faced relating to sexual assault allegations.

The trial lasted three days and included testimony from Russell and his accuser.

The accuser, an Air Force reservist, took the stand Wednesday in Fort Bragg's second judiciary circuit court. She admitted to the court that she hung out with Russell, planned Russell's farewell party and had sexual relations with him several times after the alleged sexual assault.

The pair worked together at the U.S. Embassy.

On the stand, she claimed that on the night of June 5, 2015, Russell sexually assaulted her. She said she consumed two drinks purchased by Russell while out at a club. She insinuated that she felt like he had slipped something in her drink by recalling symptoms like floating, hazy and memory loss. She said those feelings were out of the ordinary because she regularly consumed copious amounts of alcohol. According to the victim, one of her last memories was leaving the club carrying fuchsia high heels. The next memory would be the alleged sexual assault.

DAY 1: Sexual assault or love triangle? Fort Bragg military trial gets underway

Russell took the stand after the victim with an account that was much different. He insisted that she was not intoxicated. Instead, he said the victim was coherent and agreed to the sexual act because she walked into his bedroom and climbed in bed.

The jury, which consisted of seven colonels and one general, acquitted Russell on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and new details.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggcumberland countytrialfort braggmilitarysexual assaultfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sexual assault or love triangle? Fort Bragg military trial gets underway
Special Forces Col., victim speak out in Day 2 of Ft. Bragg trial
FORT BRAGG NEWS
Special Forces Col., victim speak out in Day 2 of Ft. Bragg trial
Sexual assault or love triangle? Fort Bragg military trial gets underway
5th annual suicide awareness run to honor Ft. Bragg veteran on Saturday
25-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in Syria
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday and Saturday nights
Louisiana teen among 4 killed by falling trees during Hurricane Laura
Coach K leads social justice event at Duke
LATEST: NC reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Police look for Wake prison offender who left job assignment in Apex
COVID-19 versus allergies: How to tell the difference
Show More
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
NC groups sending barbecue to feed Laura victims
People who didn't evacuate told 'Put Social Sec. number in pocket'
More TOP STORIES News