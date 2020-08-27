Special Forces Colonel, victim speak out in Day 2 of Fort Bragg sexual assault trial

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Wednesday, both Colonel Kevin M. Russell and the victim, an Air Force reservist took the stand for the first time inside Fort Bragg's second judiciary circuit court. The victim admits to having a consensual sexual relationship with Col. Russell. The pair worked together at the U.S. Embassy.The victim claimed that on the night of June 5, 2015 Russell sexually assaulted her. She claimed to have consumed two drinks purchased by Russell while out at a club. She insinuated that she felt like he had slipped something in her drink by recalling symptoms like floating, hazy and memory loss. She claimed those feelings were out of the ordinary because she regularly consumed copious amounts of alcohol. According to the victim, one of her last memories was leaving the club carrying fuschia high heels. The next memory would be the alleged sexual assault.Col. Russell took the stand after the victim with an account that was much different. He insisted that she was not intoxicated. Instead, he said the victim was coherent and agreed to the sexual act because she walked into his bedroom and climbed in bed.Defense attorney Michael Waddington questioned the victim and stated that evidence in the form of text messages had been deleted from her iPad. According to Waddington, details of Russell's relationship with the victim vanished.She admitted to the attorney that she hung out with Russell, planned Russell's farewell party and had sexual relations with him several times after the alleged sexual assault.