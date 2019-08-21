abc11 together

Construction on dream tree house for terminally ill boy begins; group still looking for help

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Volunteers gathered in Durham to begin construction on a dream tree house for a terminally ill boy.

Jamie's Dream Team, based in Pennsylvania, took on the project for 8-year-old Lorenzo Andrade-Cruz. Volunteers stepped in to help after watching our ABC11 story.

"I feel so happy about it," Lorenzo said.

Jamie Ward, the founder of Jamie's Dream Team, is in town to launch the construction.

"I'm so excited to be able to help this family," she said. "I think the tree house is an escape for Lorenzo, where he can go and get his thoughts and really regroup as a child and feel like a kid."



Lorenzo has ALD, a genetic condition which affects the brain. He lost both of his brothers to the same condition.

Steve Smith, of Pittsboro, lost a son in a car accident and was moved to help.

"How could you not be touched by that story, especially with a mother who's already lost two children and now may be facing a third child?" Smith said.

The Animal Planet TV Show Treehouse Masters is stepping in with special equipment and planning assistance.

Although Lorenzo doesn't have any symptoms now, that could change.

That's why volunteers are making the tree house wheelchair accessible. They're installing a ramp from the driveway that'll take him straight to the front door of the tree house.

"He might not be able to walk again," Ward said. "We're going to make this handicap accessible to when he can't walk, he can still go in that tree house and he can still get that piece of mind."

The tree house is expected to be completed by Halloween.

"It's going to be high so I can play," Lorenzo said.

He has a message for volunteers coming together to grant his wish.

"Thank you so much for helping me make this tree house," Lorenzo said.

Volunteers are letting cement for the post set and will continue building in a few days.

They are still looking for donations for material to complete the tree house and more help.

More info here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamchildren's healthillnessterminal illnessabc11 togethergood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
THIS WEEKEND: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary
Durham Rescue Mission gives away 3,600 backpacks, school supplies
Durham boy with terminal illness wishes for a tree house
NC Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Clayton High School principal files grievance
Jury sides with author Nicholas Sparks in defamation trial
Shake Shack sees hours-long lines on opening day in Cary
Hillside drama teacher sues Durham district over back pay, discrimination
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
NC man accused of holding woman, infant captive for a month
Instagram users falling for privacy policy hoax
Show More
New Carowinds roller coaster closed after guest injury
PNC Arena hiring for 500+ part-time jobs tonight
Cooper vetoes controversial ICE detainment bill
Pfizer bringing 300 new jobs to North Carolina
Teachers prep classrooms in brand new Raleigh school
More TOP STORIES News