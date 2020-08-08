police

Crowds gather for Back the Blue NC rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Crowds gathered in Raleigh Saturday morning for a "Back the Blue" rally supporting law enforcement.

The rally stems from a Facebook group formed in July that now has over 40,000 members.

Back the Blue NC Facebook group founder Lindsay LiCausi spoke at the rally about the "Defund the Police" movement and the killing of George Floyd.

"I also was upset by what I saw unfold during that incident, as I know most of us were," said LiCausi. "Anybody with a heart would be upset watching a grown man beg for his life and beg for his mother as he lay on the ground dying, no matter what his criminal background entailed. However in America, the beautiful thing is that when we have a problem, we can fix it."

Defunding the police: Raleigh activists explain what the controversial concept really means

Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth made an appearance at the rally. Ainsworth was shot in the line of duty in January 2019.

Raleigh police officer returns to serve a year later after being shot multiple times

