Eastern NC mayor dies after battle with COVID-19

Washington city manager confirmed to ABC-affiliate WCTI that Hodges, a Washington native, died shortly after 5 p.m.
"We are heartbroken. Very heartbroken," the city wrote in a post. "But, we are also thankful for his amazing leadership, vision and most importantly the friendship he provided, always with a smile, to everyone he met and had an encounter with. "
Hodges had been hospitalized since late-July, according to WCTI.
"I'm grateful to have worked with such a strong leader and ECU supporter who made a real difference in the lives of many," Governor Roy Cooper wrote.
So very sorry to lose Mac Hodges, the great Mayor of Washington, NC, to Covid-19 related complications. I’m grateful to have worked with such a strong leader and ECU supporter who made a real difference in the lives of many. - RC https://t.co/TxlxjY8FyH— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 13, 2020