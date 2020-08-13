obituary

Eastern NC mayor dies after battle with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mayor of Washington, North Carolina, Mac Hodges, died from COVID-19 related complications on Wednesday.

Washington city manager confirmed to ABC-affiliate WCTI that Hodges, a Washington native, died shortly after 5 p.m.

"We are heartbroken. Very heartbroken," the city wrote in a post. "But, we are also thankful for his amazing leadership, vision and most importantly the friendship he provided, always with a smile, to everyone he met and had an encounter with. "

Hodges had been hospitalized since late-July, according to WCTI.

"I'm grateful to have worked with such a strong leader and ECU supporter who made a real difference in the lives of many," Governor Roy Cooper wrote.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinacoronavirusobituarynorth carolina newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBITUARY
Mark Jacobson, renowned local car dealer, dies at 73
Obituary blaming Pres. Trump for man's COVID-19 death goes viral
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC ties record for daily increase in deaths
Money's on the way from 2017 free cruise robocall lawsuit
NC student vaccination deadline extended through Nov. 1
AMC to reopen late August after mask policy backlash
Raleigh restaurant workers leave over lack of COVID-19 protections
Man found shot dead in BP parking lot, Fayetteville police say
4 injured, including Wayne County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash
Show More
Local Indian-Americans take pride in Harris as Biden running mate
Off-duty Morrisville officer fires at occupied vehicle in Durham
We asked school administrators about COVID-19 concerns: What they said
High school football postponed until at least February in NC
Radical or moderate? Trump paints Biden-Harris ticket as both
More TOP STORIES News