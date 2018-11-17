ABC11 TOGETHER

Fayetteville's Bicycle Man honored in bike drive

Ann Mathis comments on the bike drive and her husband's work

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The spirit of Moses Mathis, the Bicycle Man, continues to live on.

A bike drive in honor of Mathis took place Saturday afternoon at the McDonald's on Raeford Road.

Mathis, who died in 2013, gave bikes to kids who couldn't afford them. Now, his work lives on through his wife Ann.

Ann helps to run the Bicycle Man program, which continues Mathis' work.

Moses founded the program and over the years gave away over 30,000 bikes to kids in the Fayetteville area.

The bikes that were collected Saturday at the drive will be distributed at a later date.

