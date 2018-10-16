ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE

Food drive items already helping feed Goldsboro victims

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 is tracking the generous donations you made during our food drive, including in hard-hit Goldsboro.

by Morgan Norwood
GOLDSBORO (WTVD) --
The community has shown up to help victims of Hurricane Matthew. During our ABC11 food drive we collected 80,000 pounds of food. Four truckloads of all those items have already made it to the food bank partners.

Manna House Ministries of Goldsboro has fed hundreds of people since the storm but with the items raised Tuesday, they were able to triple what they normally distribute.

"I normally get one truck every other week, and they've given me four trucks this week," Director Kathy Rackley said.

The food insecurity crisis goes beyond Matthew's aftermath -- Goldsboro has been dealing with its own hunger issues for years.

RELATED: FOOD DRIVE DONATIONS HEADED TO HURRICANE VICTIMS

"It breaks my heart because I have a heart as big as this church and I don't want anyone going without, especially these families that have lost everything," Rackley said, becoming emotional.

Manna House Ministries is expecting another truckload of food this week from the drive.

READ MORE: ABC11 VIEWERS MAKE FOOD DRIVE A HUGE SUCCESS

ABC11 Together also collected more than $130,000 in financial donations. That's enough money to provide 650,000 meals for those in need.

Distribution efforts will continue throughout the week.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyabc11 togetherfood drivehurricane matthewGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Food drive donations headed to hurricane victims
Thank you! ABC11 viewers make food drive a huge success
ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE
Food drive donations headed to hurricane victims
Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage
We did it! More than 1 million meals. Thank you!
The real impact of the Heart of Carolina Food Drive
Giving Tuesday: Give back to the Heart of Carolina Food Drive
More ABC11 Together Food Drive
SOCIETY
Food drive donations headed to hurricane victims
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
More Society
Top Stories
Sheriff: Florence, SC shooting suspect set up house to ambush officers
16-year-old Cardinal Gibbons student killed in morning crash
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
New factory to bring $35.3M to Roxboro
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Durham approves scooters, with restrictions
Show More
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
'Out of time:' Dogs in Duplin County shelter will be put down if not adopted soon
Fort Bragg-based FORSCOM to get its first female commander
Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center
More News