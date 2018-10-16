Food drive items already helping feed Goldsboro victims

The community has shown up to help victims of Hurricane Matthew. During our ABC11 food drive we collected 80,000 pounds of food. Four truckloads of all those items have already made it to the food bank partners.Manna House Ministries of Goldsboro has fed hundreds of people since the storm but with the items raised Tuesday, they were able to triple what they normally distribute."I normally get one truck every other week, and they've given me four trucks this week," Director Kathy Rackley said.The food insecurity crisis goes beyond Matthew's aftermath -- Goldsboro has been dealing with its own hunger issues for years."It breaks my heart because I have a heart as big as this church and I don't want anyone going without, especially these families that have lost everything," Rackley said, becoming emotional.Manna House Ministries is expecting another truckload of food this week from the drive.ABC11 Together also collected more than $130,000 in financial donations. That's enough money to provide 650,000 meals for those in need.Distribution efforts will continue throughout the week.