Hundreds attend NC State 9/11 memorial run

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people ran at the N.C. State University memorial run for Sept. 11 on Saturday.

The event started with a somber memorial ceremony before runners took off at 9:11 a.m.

"As of now, there are kids entering NC State University who were not alive during 9-11," said Sam Perry. "They need to know the impact and importance of this event on our nation and our world."

Around 250 people participated in the run. it was the fourth year the run has been held.
