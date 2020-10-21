Hillsborough man rewards friend who supplied him with winning lottery numbers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Timothy Lingo figured his buddies could help him win a lottery jackpot -- and he was right.
Lingo asked five friends to share their lucky numbers.
Lingo played them and scored $195,407 by playing Carolina Cash 5.
Lingo wasn't the only winner.
He's buying a new car for his friend who supplied the five winning numbers.
"Because if it wasn't for his numbers, I'd still have zero," said Lingo.
After taxes, Lingo took home $138,254.
Lingo lives in Hillsborough and has worked as an exterminator for 30 years.
He bought the winning ticket at the Sheetz on N.C. 86 in Hillsborough.
After he buys his friend a new car, he plans to pay off his home, save for the future and donate money to a youth camp where he volunteers.
"We could use some stuff at the youth camp so I'll use a lot of it for that," said Lingo.
