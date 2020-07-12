abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: Goldsboro firefighter David Heath 'passionate' about job

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- David Heath is a firefighter with the Goldsboro Fire Department.

"Firefighter David Heath is a guy you want on the truck with you," said a co worker.

"David is a hero because he has a heart for others. He is dedicated to his family, his job, and making the world a better safer place," said a former neighbor and family friend.

