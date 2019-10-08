St. Augustine's University students march from campus to polls on Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- St. Augustine's University students marched from campus to a polling place near Tarboro Street for Election Day.They know what earlier generations of students and civil rights workers endured in Raleigh and other cities, as well as those from the campuses of other HBCUs, on the road to secure access to the vote by African Americans"When I was a college student, almost 20 years ago, I was in charge of voter registration education on the campus of North Carolina A&T University. Where we know about the Greensboro Four and that history. That instilled in me the need to continue to push and to fight," said Raleigh City Councilor Corey BranchSaint Augustine's freshman Mackeya Davis voted for the first time in an adult election on Tuesday."That's a non profit, non partisan organization that works with HBCUs in order to insure that people of color are voting, and being educated on the fact that they have a voice," Davis said about Common Cause. "I think it's just good that we all educate ourselves on what everybody's stands, points are and what they're gonna do for the community."