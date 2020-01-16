Timeline: How the problems at McDougald Terrace started and where we are now

In late December, decades of deteriorating conditions at Durham Housing Authority's biggest and oldest property -- McDougald Terrace -- came to a head over the threat of a silent killer.
Elevated carbon monoxide levels in dozens of units led to hospitalizations and evacuations.
People were forced from their homes for weeks on end.
But that was far from the only problem.
ABC11 later learned that half of DHA's 14 properties scored failing grades in the federal Physical Inspection Report including; Cornwallis Rd. Hoover Rd. and Oxford Manor.
Here's a look at what we've uncovered so far:
Dec. 26, 2019: After 7 people were taken to the hospital over the span of 30 days, ABC11 I-team investigates.
Dec. 30, 2019: Less than a week after the I-team's initial report, another child was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to elevated levels of carbon monoxide at McDougald Terrace
Jan. 3: Inspections of the complex begin, residents are voluntarily evacuated.
Jan. 6: McDougald Terrace residents flood Durham City Council amid carbon monoxide crisis
Jan. 9: 3 infant deaths at McDougald Terrace not carbon monoxide-related, medical examiner's office finds
Jan. 14: All inspections at McDougald Terrace are complete
