'This is a problem 40 years in the making': Durham Mayor on evacuation of McDougald Terrace

"I want to first acknowledge that this is a terrible crisis in our community," said Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs. "There are many, many reasons that we have come to this moment. It involves decisions that were made locally, at the state level, the federal level. It is a very complex situation. This is a defining moment for us as a community."
"No one knew that there were high CO ratings at McDougald Terrace until they were recently discovered," Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said. "When they were discovered, (Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott) made the decision to relocate because the safety of the residents is his highest priority. I fully endorse that and I fully endorse this difficult decision."
"This is a problem that is 40 years in the making," Schewel said. "Everyone in Durham who is paying attention knows that McDougald Terrace and other housing authority communities have been deteriorating for decades and then patched together. Mr. Scott is the leader who is doing something about that."
Durham Housing Authority (DHA) evacuated the families from McDougald Terrace over concerns about high levels of carbon monoxide (CO). Malfunctioning stoves have been determined to be the cause of the high CO levels.
Tuesday at 11 a.m., City of Durham leaders -- Mayor Schewel, Jacobs, City Council, and Durham County Board of Commissioners -- will hold a news conference to talk about how they are responding to the housing crisis.
City of Durham said it created DHA in 1949 to provide safe and decent housing for low-income families of Durham. City Council appoints DHA board members who then operate under the rules and regulations set up by the federal government's Department of Housing and Urban Development.
