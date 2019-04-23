lottery

WATCH LIVE: Wiconsin winner of $768.4M Powerball jackpot claims prize

NEW BERLIN, Wis. -- A person in Wisconsin who bought a winning Powerball ticket worth roughly $768.4 million is expected to claim that prize Tuesday.

The single ticket was purchased last month at a Speedway on Beloit Road in New Berlin, a suburb of Milwaukee. The jackpot was the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Wisconsin is not a state that allows jackpot winnings to be claimed anonymously.

The winning numbers for the March 27 drawing were 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will win $100,000. It is the 17th time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Wisconsin since 1988.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
