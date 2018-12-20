Wondering what to do with that old Christmas tree? Recycle it!

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --That old Christmas tree doesn't have to go to waste once the holiday has passed! Wake County wants to make getting rid of that tree really easy.
Starting the day after Christmas, the county will turn those old trees into mulch, and that mulch go to improve trails at county parks. It's part of the "Happy Trails" recycling program.
Just drop off your tree at one of Wake County's designated waste and recycling convenience centers or county parks. But make sure you take all the ornaments and decorations off first!
Officials say since 2012, the Happy Trails program has collected nearly 28,000 trees and has produced about 558 tons of mulch to improve Wake's park trails.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App