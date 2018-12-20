CHRISTMAS TREE

Wondering what to do with that old Christmas tree? Recycle it!

EMBED </>More Videos

Wondering what to do with that old Christmas tree? Recycle it!

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
That old Christmas tree doesn't have to go to waste once the holiday has passed! Wake County wants to make getting rid of that tree really easy.

Starting the day after Christmas, the county will turn those old trees into mulch, and that mulch go to improve trails at county parks. It's part of the "Happy Trails" recycling program.

Just drop off your tree at one of Wake County's designated waste and recycling convenience centers or county parks. But make sure you take all the ornaments and decorations off first!

Officials say since 2012, the Happy Trails program has collected nearly 28,000 trees and has produced about 558 tons of mulch to improve Wake's park trails.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmaschristmas treerecyclingWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHRISTMAS TREE
Christmas tree investigated as possible source of Durham townhome fire
Marines say 'Trees for Troops' at Camp Lejeune was a big success
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
Fort Bragg holds Christmas tree lighting
More christmas tree
SOCIETY
Utah couple buries treasure all over US, including NC
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
Abbey Lane is home to some of the best Christmas lights in the Triangle
More Society
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Bar workers took shots with 19-year-old drunk driver, prosecutors say
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
Raleigh senior living center becomes voice-enabled
Palm-sized meteor caused massive light in California sky, expert says
Baby-monitor hack leads to kidnap scare in Texas
Show More
Fans upset over new images of live-action 'Aladdin'
Mom, boyfriend charged with murder more than a year after death of toddler
Utah couple buries treasure all over US, including NC
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Remains of train stowaway found 100 miles apart, deputies say
More News