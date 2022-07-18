speeding

Pump the brakes: NC starts weeklong campaign targeting speeders

EMBED <>More Videos

Wrecks prompt call for Raleigh to crackdown on speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you don't normally check your speed while driving or set the cruise control over the speed limit, you might want to pump the brakes and slow down. That's because all this week law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are cracking down on speeders.

It's all part of the nationwide campaign "Speeding Wrecks Lives," the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), said in a news release. Officers statewide will be patrolling roads to ensure drivers are obeying speed limits. So if you're known to have a "lead foot," you'll want to be extra attentive to your speed in the coming days.

According to NCDOT, speeding is a major cause of injuries and deaths on roadways. It said drivers who are male and younger than 39 account for nearly half of all speeding-related crashes. The state said that in 2021, 424 people died in speeding-related crashes.

Speed is also cited as a factor in nearly a quarter of all fatal crashes for the same year, NCDOT said in the release.

"Speeding-related crashes are at all-time high levels across the country, including North Carolina, and one proven way to prevent speeding is an increased law enforcement presence on the roads," said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor's Highway Safety Program. "Campaigns like these are key pieces to decreasing crashes, even as we work on more long-term solutions such as safe road design, safer cars and quality driver education."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficncraleighspeedingtraffic stopspeed limit
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPEEDING
Wrecks prompt calls for Raleigh to crackdown on speeders
State troopers collide on I-40 during high-speed chase with motorcycle
Traffic stop becomes powerful moment for trooper, a dad with cancer
2 children killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Goldsboro
TOP STORIES
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
Accused NY supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges
Fire burns through Wake County house
SUV teetering on top of another car lands onto NYC firefighter's leg
Harnett County deputies investigating early morning shooting
Krispy Kreme puts ice cream truck in doughnut form
1 killed in shooting on Briggs Avenue in Durham
Show More
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
1 person killed in drive by shooting on I-885 in Durham
Durham County students start year-round school Monday
Florida high school shooter's death penalty trial begins
More TOP STORIES News