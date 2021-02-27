Holly Springs holds lead over South Garner in SWAC conference, 20-6

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- To the SWAC conference we go. Holly Springs traveling to South Garner on Friday night.In the second quarter Brock Wills connecting with Dylan Waskey on the 25-yard touchdown pass. Golden Hawks up seven nothing.And the rains came on a cold February night.To the third quarter we go, Derek Combs breaks through the line and rumbles 30 yards for the score. Holly Springs 20 to nothing.The Titans of South Garner would score late in the fourth but it's not enough. South Garner 6 Holly Springs 20.