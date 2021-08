RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University is back in the business of student television news.The Raleigh HBCU premiered the first episode of its student-produced news show called "Oakwood 7", Tuesday morning.The new streaming newscast is part of a $400,000 overhaul of St. Aug's on-campus TV station which includes repairs and upgrades to the tower and transmitter.WAUG was one of the first HBCU-owned and operated commercial television stations in the country.