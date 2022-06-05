Weather

Tropical Storm Alex forms as first official named storm of 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed about 350 miles off the North Carolina coast.

Alex does not pose any significant danger to North Carolina. Rain bands from Alex will stay off the coast, however, the region will see an increase in wind gusts, wave swells, rip currents and beach erosion.

The National Hurricane Center, clocked Tropical Storm Alex with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, moving northeast at a blistering 22 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda. Alex is expected to pass near or just north of the Island on Monday.

The storms are coming. Let the First Alert Weather Team get you prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.



Parts of South Florida experienced road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions is not recommended. It's better to wait. Turn around, don't drown," the city of Miami tweeted.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooded roadways.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

"We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging," Gelber said. "There were some problems getting through on some streets, one of the main arteries was unpassable, but by and large water is dissipating."

Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico's Pacific Coast last week, killing at least nine people and leaving five missing.

In Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and cut off electricity in some areas, according to authorities. Heavy rainfall continued Saturday, but was diminishing as the weather system moved away from the island.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicted rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
