school threat

Asheboro High School student who wore Mexican flag over his graduation gown received diploma Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

NC student gets diploma after controversy

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Asheboro High School student who was denied his diploma after the district said he violated the dress code at graduation was able to pick up his diploma Monday.

Ever López said he wore a Mexican flag over his graduation gown to express pride in his racial and ethnic heritage.

Representatives, along with López's mother, spoke about the incident at a press conference Monday.

They said that they were "humiliated" when they were escorted out of the school by police officers after being told López would not be able to take his diploma home.

"We're only asking for an explanation from the principal about the incidents that happened on Thursday and even why we were escorted out by police officers," Ever's mother, Margarita, said. "Because what happened on Thursday isn't just about my son, it's about our entire Latino community."

WATCH: López family speak publicly
EMBED More News Videos

The Asheboro High School student who was denied his diploma after violating the dress code at graduation was able to pick up his diploma Monday.



After the press conference, López and his family went into the school to meet with administrators and to get López's diploma.

"The graduate picked up his diploma at Asheboro High School on Monday, June 7 following a press conference coordinated by Siembra NC," the district said in a statement on Monday. "As with all graduates, we wish him well and we will continue to serve our community in ways that help all young people meet their full potential."

"I'm grateful that I got what I deserve," Ever said after picking up the diploma.

Ever López's full news conference
EMBED More News Videos

Lopez was denied access to his diploma after the school said he violated the dress code at his graduation.



Asheboro High School had to employ additional security after the school received multiple "threatening" emails in retaliation for a student being denied their diploma for wearing a Mexican flag over his gown.

The school said Sunday that it received a total of 10 emails threatening violence against the school.

One email in particular sent to a school official wrote, "I'm gonna shoot up this school if you don't give that young man his diploma."

EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a North Carolina high school senior has he was denied his diploma because he draped a Mexican flag over his gown.



Authorities are investigating the source of the 10 emails sent to school employees. Anyone with information on the threats is asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department at (336) 626-1300 ext. 302.

The family was adamant on Monday that while they did feel the school handled the situation inappropriately, they were disheartened to hear that threats of violence had been made against in the school since the story went viral.

The speakers at the press conference defended the school and educators, saying they did not deserve to be threatened in any way.

A 68-second video of the graduation shows López wearing the flag over his robes as he walks toward the stage. During the exchange, Asheboro High School initially denied giving López the diploma --- and later defended the action saying that wearing a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyasheboronorth carolinaschool threatgraduationschoolmexicanrace in americanorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
SCHOOL THREAT
2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting
Threat of violence made against Western Harnett High
Teen charged for posting violent threat to Durham high school
Father of Carrboro HS student arrested after shooting threat surfaces
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News