1 injured during assault outside high school in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was injured Friday morning before classes started at Pinecrest High School.

Principal Stefanie Phillips sent a message to families stating that an "incident" happened in the auditorium parking lot. She went on to say all students were safe and accounted for but the school was in a "modified lockdown" at one time. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Moore County Schools described the incident as a "serious assault." No further details about what actually happened have been released.

Moore County Schools said the suspect is in custody and the person who was injured is being treated for their injuries. The school will operate on a normal schedule for the remainder of today and students can be checked out from school with parent's permission.

Pinecrest High School is part of Moore County Schools. It is located off Voit Gilmore Lane in Southern Pines.

This lockdown event comes just a day after Middle Creek High School went on a lockdown because a student brought a BB gun onto campus. No students were injured, but the 17-year-old who brought the weapon is now facing juvenile crimes.