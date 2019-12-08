RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities said they have a suspect in custody after a string of robberies in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.
Around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a string of incidents along Lake Wheeler Road.
Police said a suspect tried to rob a Dollar Tree along the 2700 block at knifepoint and attempted to rob a Citgo Gas Station in the 2600 block on the same road.
According to officials, the suspect allegedly produced a knife during the robbery of the Dollar Tree and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police did not identify the name of the suspect at this time.
Suspect in custody after string of robberies in Raleigh, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News