Suspect in custody after string of robberies in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities said they have a suspect in custody after a string of robberies in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.Around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a string of incidents along Lake Wheeler Road.Police said a suspect tried to rob a Dollar Tree along the 2700 block at knifepoint and attempted to rob a Citgo Gas Station in the 2600 block on the same road.According to officials, the suspect allegedly produced a knife during the robbery of the Dollar Tree and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.Police did not identify the name of the suspect at this time.