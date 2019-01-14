Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop

WAYNE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --Investigators located and arrested the man they say broke into a Goldsboro home before Christmas and stole six puppies.
Wayne County Sheriff's Office identified Malyk Rasheed Williams, 19, as the man accused of breaking into a home on Pate Circle and snatching six puppies, half a dozen Christmas presents, a rifle, and a safe.
Deputies found Williams during a traffic stop Jan. 12. Deputies pulled over a car for a traffic violation on Highway 70 in Goldsboro.
Deputies said they questioned everybody in the car after talking to the driver and smelling marijuana. Williams was seated in the backseat of the car.
Williams faces charges of larceny of a dog, breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm. He was booked into the Wayne County Detention Center on a $49,000 bond.