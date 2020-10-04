Chapel Hill native, UC Berkeley student missing in California

A 19-year-old Chapel Hill native that attends the University of California, Berkeley is missing, now local authorities are asking the public's assistance in finding her.Sydney "Syd" West, who had been living in the San Francisco area since late-August has not been in any contact with family or friends since Sept. 30, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Her last known location is in downtown San Francisco near Chrissy Field, close to the Golden Gate Bridge.Authorities said West is likely wearing dark shorts, slip-on Vans and has her hair in a ponytail. She stands 5'10'', weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair. Authorities believe she could be carrying a black backpack.Anyone with information on West's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at (919) 245-2909.