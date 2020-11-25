HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A year after Tabitha Goins went missing, family and friends gathered at the Rustic Burger for a candlelight vigil and prayer on Tuesday evening.
Tuesday marks exactly one year since Tabitha's family saw the mother of four. She was last seen in South Hope Mills near the 6100 block of N.C. Highway 87 on Nov. 24, 2019.
A few dozen people gathered at the restaurant to support the family and Tabitha's four daughters, including some of the Cumberland County deputies in charge of the missing person's case.
ABC11 spoke with Frank Eason, Tabitha's father. He told ABC11 he and his wife have been looking after Tabitha's daughters and have not received any new breakthroughs in the case.
The family is hoping this vigil will bring more awareness to the community and help encourage anyone with information to come forward.
'Somebody knows and they're not saying:' Hope Mills family continues desperate search for mother of 4
"Don't have this hanging on us, wondering where she's at, you know. That's the bad thing, not knowing. So, if anybody's out there and you know anything, please speak up. Please, for these girls, speak up," Eason said.
After the candlelight vigil and prayer, the group started to sing several hymns. Rustic Burger also held a fundraiser, giving 10 percent of their total sales on Tuesday to Tabitha's family.
Tabitha is described as a light skin Indian woman who stands at five feet, three inches and weighs around 110 lbs; she also has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Tabitha's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 910-323-1500 or Detective Adams at 910-849-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
'That's the bad thing, not knowing': Hope Mills family desperately searching for answers 1 year after disappearance of missing mom
MISSING WOMAN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News