2 juveniles now among 5 charged with murder in death of 19-year-old Raleigh woman

Kevon Hicks arrested and charged in the murder of 19-year-old Taliyah Watson, who was killed in Raleigh on Oct. 21.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people now face murder charges in the death of a 19-year-old Raleigh woman.

Raleigh Police announced Wednesday night that two 17-year-old juveniles have been taken into custody.

They've both been charged with murder. Because of their ages, their names are not being released.

Taliyah Watson was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in a shooting on Sawyer Road near McMakin Street.

On Nov. 10, Kevon Terrell Hicks, 26, was arrested and charged with murder.

In the days following the killing, two women -- Jordan Sanders, 23, and A'Shante Freeman, 21 -- were arrested and charged with the murder.

RPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Watson's family and friends held a balloon release vigil in her honor Tuesday night. Hundreds of people showed up to grieve and show their support.

