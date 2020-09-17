lottery

Fayetteville woman with flat tire on 'bad day' wins $100,000 lottery prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sometimes a bad day isn't as rotten as it seems. A Fayetteville woman stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire found that out, much to her delight.

"I was having a really, really bad day," Tamara Ortiz said. "I had a friend come get me and he had to put on his hotspot for me to use my phone and I said, 'Well, let me just check my emails and my stuff real quick.'"

Sitting roadside, Ortiz checked her email and discovered that she was the winner of a $100,000 lottery prize.

"I looked at it and I dropped my phone," she told the NC Education Lottery when she claimed her prize. "I was like, 'I don't know if this is real!'"

Ortiz's entry was one of 10,906,000 entries in the third Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing on Sept. 9.

She said she is now a firm believer in second chances.

"I believe in second chances," said Ortiz. "And now I'm an even bigger believer in second chances! I just think that it is a great opportunity."

Ortiz, who works as a manager at a convenience store, claimed her prize on Tuesday and went home with $70,750 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

As for her old car and that flat tire? Ortiz said she plans on buying some "reliable transportation."

She's eyeing a Honda Accord.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefayettevillecumberland countyfayetteville newsgood newsfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
NC man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder
Panthers, NC Lottery team up for scratch-off game with big prizes
Johnston County chef wins $200,000 scratch off
Man goes to store to buy pork rinds, ends up winning lottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search warrant reveals new information in Andy Banks' disappearance
At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near RDU
LATEST: NC in the yellow zone for cases, White House report says
Lt. Gov. Forest wants schools open, and thinks voters do too
Spike in mortgage delinquencies worries housing advocates
3 arrested in connection to fatal shooting near Durham Cook Out
Kanye goes on Twitter rant, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award
Show More
Chick-fil-A tests new chicken sandwich in the Carolinas
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
Sally could dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on central NC
US unveils broad coronavirus vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout
Triangle couple turns vintage Italian vehicle into bar amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News