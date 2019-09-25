abc11 troubleshooter

Private internet browsing won't protect you as much as you think

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
Private browsing options can help you hide your internet history from your family or roommate, but those incognito options might not offer as much protection as you think.

Most internet browsers offer an option to turn off history tracking and browse privately. Chrome calls it "Incognito," on Internet Explorer, it's "InPrivate," and Firefox and Safari offer "Private Browsing."

According to PC Mag, many people think private browsing will hide their history and protect them from viruses and ads, but that is not the case.

Most viruses and malware can cause problems regardless of your browsing mode. For example, if you download an attachment from a phishing email while you're in private mode that virus can still install itself on your computer.

The best protection against viruses and malware is antivirus software. You should also remember to never click on links or attachments in suspicious emails.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyabc11 troubleshootercomputerstechnology
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
New invite on your calendar could be a phishing scam
Raleigh woman sentenced to 10 years for running fake charity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
VIDEO: Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Show More
Meredith political expert explains Trump impeachment inquiry timeline
Durham man charged after 100+ mph chase ends in crash
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Teacher accused of cutting student's hair with scissors
More TOP STORIES News