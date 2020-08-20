missing girl

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee teenager was indicted Wednesday on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states, officials said.

Megan Boswell, 19, of Blountville, was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter's whereabouts.

The remains of Boswell's daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

A family member reported the child missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

RELATED: Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
EMBED More News Videos

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to a missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.



Boswell initially told state investigators that her daughter was with the child's father, who is stationed with the Army in Louisiana, but he did not have Evelyn, media reported. Boswell later said her mother took her daughter to a campground in Virginia, but authorities found no sign of the girl there.

A Sullivan County grand jury charged Boswell with two counts of felony murder; one count each of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances; and 12 counts of false reports.

Her attorney, Brad Sproles, said he had not had a chance to see evidence used in the case and had no comment on the charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmurdermissing girltoddlerbody found
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out about soldier's murder
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Mom of missing kids appeared in court; Husband could testify in case
Mom of missing kids due in court; Husband could testify in case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC-CH identifies 2 additional COVID-19 clusters on campus
NC State students prepare for possible switch to remote learning
UNC Health looking for 500 participants for COVID-19 vaccine study
Canes fall to Bruins 2-1, dropped from playoffs
Obama to deliver DNC speech from Philadelphia
Raleigh videographer offers big screen viewings in your backyard
NC State puts on pads amid NCAA football uncertainty
Show More
PEARL provides mentors to close equity in education gap
4 arrested in death of Raleigh 17-year-old
WCPSS updates virtual learning attendance policy
Trump, GOP finalizing Republican convention plans
Biden's character emerging as key focus before Obama addresses DNC
More TOP STORIES News