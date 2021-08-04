fatal crash

11 killed, 13 injured in crash near border involving van believed to be carrying migrants, DPS says

EMBED <>More Videos

11 killed in crash in Texas involving van likely carrying migrants

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas -- An overloaded van carrying about 24 passengers crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, which is about 50 miles north of McAllen. Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety put the immediate death toll at 11 with 13 injured.

Encino is a community of about 140 residents about two miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascar crashtexas newsfatal crashu.s. & worldimmigrationborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Rideshare passenger killed in Durham crash
Driver in deadly Durham crash was impaired, police say
Woman charged in death of 21-year-old motorcyclist in Fayetteville
Motorcyclist killed, teen airlifted in 4-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man uses Halloween display to make plea to unvaccinated
LATEST: Cooper urges increased vaccinations, reveals latest $1M winner
Survey: Unvaccinated less worried about serious illness from COVID-19
UNC-Chapel Hill faculty committee wants university to require vaccines
Sheriff confirms body found in Sampson County is missing woman
NC sports betting bill gets winning vote from Senate panel
Show More
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
Why it's important to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card
NOAA updates Atlantic hurricane season forecast
'Ample chance' of new COVID variant worse than delta, Fauci warns
Teens may soon lose ability to decide if they want COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News